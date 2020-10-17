Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482,676 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.