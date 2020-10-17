Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

