Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 70,265 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5,162.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

