At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 5.5%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 1,712,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,340,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,985.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 344,474 shares worth $7,359,228. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $9,530,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $6,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

