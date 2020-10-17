Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 12%

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 271,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 152,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.