ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.