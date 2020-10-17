Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.62. 294,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 204,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

