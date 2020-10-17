Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Up 47.0% in September

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 63.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI opened at $5.07 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

