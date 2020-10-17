Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 182,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 209.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.