Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 5.3%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 362,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 551,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

