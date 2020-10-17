Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

