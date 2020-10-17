AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATR. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayerweather Charles lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 17,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

