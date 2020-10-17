Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

