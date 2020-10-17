Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

