Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 75 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $233.08 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.