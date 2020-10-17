Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,010 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $11,633,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.