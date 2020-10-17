Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $98,000.

VEU stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

