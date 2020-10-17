Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,303 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

