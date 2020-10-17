Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 6,869 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Twitter by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,698 shares of company stock worth $2,850,262 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

