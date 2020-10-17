Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,433,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $236.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.