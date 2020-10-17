Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

