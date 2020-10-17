Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $780,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

