Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Bank of America upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

