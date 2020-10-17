Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

