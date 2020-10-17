Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

