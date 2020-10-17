Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

