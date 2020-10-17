Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

