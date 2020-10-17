Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

