Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 347.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.38 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.