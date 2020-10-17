Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 347.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
