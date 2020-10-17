Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Amphenol stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.