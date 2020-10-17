Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,251 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

GILD stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

