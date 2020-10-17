Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 22,603 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $37.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.