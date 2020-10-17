Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,162 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

