Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.