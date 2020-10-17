Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,322,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $103,710.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.81 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

