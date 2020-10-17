Apache (NYSE:APA) Trading Up 6.1%

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 16,148,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,104,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Apache by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

