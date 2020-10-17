Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.40. 169,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 137,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

