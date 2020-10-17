Analysts Set Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target at $22.77

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 319.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

