Analysts Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT at $36.90

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLFNF. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MLFNF opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

