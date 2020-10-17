Analysts Set Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bayer in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bayer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

