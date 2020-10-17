Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NTNX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.09. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Nutanix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.