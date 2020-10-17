Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

