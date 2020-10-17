Analysts Expect Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinox Gold.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -67.26. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.