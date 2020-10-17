Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.48 on Friday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

