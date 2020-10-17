Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 428,892 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

