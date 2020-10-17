Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.76.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

