Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $323,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.