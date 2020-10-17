Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,592 shares of company stock valued at $149,080. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.