American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by B. Riley Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

