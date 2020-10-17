Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

